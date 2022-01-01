Bbva USA Lowers Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bbva USA reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $292.79 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.68.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.