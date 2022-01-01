Bbva USA Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $109.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

