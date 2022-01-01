Bbva USA Has $252,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bbva USA lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $220.14 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

