Bbva USA Buys Shares of 1,374 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $257.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.35.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.