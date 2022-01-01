Bbva USA Boosts Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Bbva USA raised its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Monro were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. State Street Corp raised its position in Monro by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,057,000 after buying an additional 106,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 993.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 88,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,494,000 after buying an additional 51,492 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2,157.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 46,354 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

MNRO stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Monro’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.80%.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

