Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,187 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,187 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after purchasing an additional 210,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

