Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

IJR opened at $114.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

