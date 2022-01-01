Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.53% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $32,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $180.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.47.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.