Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in Walt Disney by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 4,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.