Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$0.92. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 5,419 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$72.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.