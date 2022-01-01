Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.93

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.93 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.49 ($0.22). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.49 ($0.22), with a volume of 587 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSE shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of £194.25 million and a PE ratio of 22.86.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

