Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $183.82

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 183.82 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 189.36 ($2.55). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 188.06 ($2.53), with a volume of 8,595,983 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 244.44 ($3.29).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 183.87. The stock has a market cap of £31.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($150,626.29).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

