Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 251,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,757,572 shares.The stock last traded at $12.63 and had previously closed at $11.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Mirova grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after buying an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

