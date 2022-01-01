Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €10.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.17 ($11.55).

B4B3 stock opened at €10.60 ($12.05) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.16 and a 200 day moving average of €11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. Metro has a twelve month low of €9.10 ($10.34) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.77). The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million and a PE ratio of -68.83.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

