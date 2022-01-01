B. Riley Lowers FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target to $6.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 4.75. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

