AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.96.

AXT stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. AXT has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $376.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.21.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in AXT by 46,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

