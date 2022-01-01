Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Avnet worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 11.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 27.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Truist upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

