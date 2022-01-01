Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.53

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 51362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

ATDRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from 630.00 to 598.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.13.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

About Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.