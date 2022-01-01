Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.42

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 8236680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after buying an additional 339,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,834 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.