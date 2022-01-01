Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $695.72

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $695.72, but opened at $718.00. Atrion shares last traded at $718.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.08.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Atrion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atrion by 67.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion during the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

