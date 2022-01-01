Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Atkore by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $111.19 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.