ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $11,731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

