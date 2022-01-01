Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $23.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.59. 488,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,246. Associated Banc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $24.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

