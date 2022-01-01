Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 783 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,314,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.62.

Signature Bank stock opened at $323.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.80. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $132.05 and a 52 week high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.