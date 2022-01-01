Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,915 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 189.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.88. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

