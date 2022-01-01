Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $616,000 Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 102,790.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

