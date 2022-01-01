Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $534,000 Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

