Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $159,000 Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lufax by 57.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.02.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

