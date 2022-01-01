Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,775 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BNR opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $996.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -1.86. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

