Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to post sales of $35.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.20 million and the lowest is $33.40 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $125.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $154.49 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $160.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Cowen increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

