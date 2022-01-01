Arweave Price Reaches $61.80 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $53.19 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $61.80 or 0.00131437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

