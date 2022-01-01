Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARESF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 33.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

