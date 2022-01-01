ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.7% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

