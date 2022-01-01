ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

In other InfuSystem news, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,150 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InfuSystem stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.06. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.