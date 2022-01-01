Arqma Price Tops $0.0490 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $580,769.18 and approximately $823.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,100.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.02 or 0.07893839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00315249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.26 or 0.00930484 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00523213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00259237 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,898,165 coins and its circulating supply is 11,853,621 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

