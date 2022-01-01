Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.35 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.32 or 0.07878996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00073989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,414.40 or 0.99936156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00052910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

