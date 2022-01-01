Ares Management Llc Sells 40,933 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,765,030.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth $14,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth $2,699,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

