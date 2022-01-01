Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report $1.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.00 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,900 shares of company stock worth $2,347,422 over the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,940 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 346,091 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

