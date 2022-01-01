Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

ARTH opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Arch Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

