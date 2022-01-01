Arch Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $20.33 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $20.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $23.97. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $13.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $46.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

ARCH stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $93,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 131.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 74.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

