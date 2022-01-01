ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.52. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 104,285 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $150.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 14,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $147,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 280,016 shares of company stock valued at $840,661 in the last three months. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 140,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 121,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

