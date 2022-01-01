Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.58 and traded as low as C$1.71. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 78,922 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on APS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$153.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Senior Officer Rafael Bejar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,792.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,792. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,183 shares of company stock valued at $61,664.

About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

