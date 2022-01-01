Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,418 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 115,897 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

