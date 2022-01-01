Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0024

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $50.43 million and $4.47 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00233295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00031158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.41 or 0.00506182 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00085134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

