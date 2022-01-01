Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down to $47.29

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.29, but opened at $46.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 206 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,146 shares of company stock worth $608,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

