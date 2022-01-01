Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIRC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.78.

NYSE AIRC opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion and a PE ratio of -118.85. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -382.61%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 854,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,545 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 121,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $614,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

