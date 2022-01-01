Anyswap Market Cap Reaches $318.26 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $17.07 or 0.00035989 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $318.26 million and $17.31 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

