Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 61,951 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 41,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

ATBPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antibe Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.35% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.