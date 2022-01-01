AnRKey X ($ANRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $245,922.00

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $245,922.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.51 or 0.07869269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00074860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,343.78 or 0.99788306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007918 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,618,333 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

