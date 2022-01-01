Analyzing Track Group (TRCK) and Its Competitors

Track Group (OTCMKTS: TRCK) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Track Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Track Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Track Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Track Group $39.66 million $3.44 million 7.86 Track Group Competitors $354.85 million $5.32 million -35.80

Track Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Track Group. Track Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Track Group has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Track Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Group 8.68% 424.91% 19.48% Track Group Competitors -29.89% 14.22% -2.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Track Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Track Group Competitors 155 599 1005 42 2.52

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Track Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Track Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Track Group rivals beat Track Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. The firm also develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. It offers Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices, device-agnostic operating system, portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company was founded by James J. Dalton and David G. Derrick in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

